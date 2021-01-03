6 Favorites Named For The 2021 Heisman Trophy

We’re still two days away from the 2020 Heisman Trophy presentation, but people are already looking ahead to the 2021 season and the likely contenders 12 months from now.

CBS SportsLine has released odds on six top contenders for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, all of which were quarterbacks. Getting the top odds are Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler at +300, followed closely by Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei at +400.

A quartet of quarterbacks round out the rest of the list. North Carolina’s Sam Howell is +600, Miami’s D’Eriq King is +750, presumptive Alabama starter Bryce Young is +1000, while USC QB Kedon Slovis is +1200.

Rattler, Howell, King and Slovis all enjoyed terrific seasons with their respective teams. Those four QBs combined for 98 touchdown passes and all had winning records as starters this year.

Uiagalelei and Young obviously cannot be counted out despite their limited experience due to the immense talent around them. Both were freshmen in 2020 but looked fantastic in the action they did get.

The high-octane offense that Oklahoma has – not to mention the two Heisman Trophy winners in the last four years – could be why Rattler has the best odds.

Rattler threw 28 touchdown passes and 3,031 yards in just 11 games this year. His performances against Oklahoma State and Florida really put him on the map for 2021.

But there’s always a few candidates that burst onto the scene and surprise us when award season rolls around.

Who do you think will be the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner?