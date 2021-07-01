8 Categories Reportedly Off-Limits For Oklahoma Athletes

On Thursday, the college sports landscape significantly after the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules that allow athletes to earn money on endorsements.

While most athletes are loving their new freedoms, there are some limitations around a few campuses. On Thursday BYU announced athletes can not endorse, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, adult entertainment or coffee products – among others.

BYU isn’t the only school putting limitations on what student-athletes can do under the news rules. Later Thursday afternoon, the University of Oklahoma revealed the eight prohibited sponsorships.

Business insider Darren Rovell revealed what Oklahoma prohibits: assault weapons, bars and nightclubs, cannabis, sports wagering, drugs and alcohol, pornography, pro sports teams and tobacco.

So far this afternoon, there have been hundreds of athletes taking advantage of the new rules. Current athletes aren’t the only ones using the new rule.

Former USC star running back Reggie Bush is hoping to have his Heisman Trophy re-instated.

“Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman,” he said in a statement. “It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated.”

NIL rules will continue to dominate the headlines.