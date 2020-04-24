Analyst Makes 2nd Round Prediction For QB Jalen Hurts

On Thursday night, the first round of the 2020 NFL draft kicked off with quarterback Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins did exactly what everyone watching from home thought they would. Cincinnati drafted Joe Burrow, shortly followed by Washington drafting Chase Young.

Not long after, former college star quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert went off the board with the No. 5 and No. 6 picks. In all, four quarterbacks were drafted in the first round.

In just a few hours, we’ll see how the second and third rounds of the 2020 draft play out. Which quarterbacks will come off the board next? Well, according to Pro Football Talk, former Oklahoma star Jalen Hurts will hear his name called soon.

Pro Football Talk has the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Hurts with the No. 42 overall pick in the draft.

Hurts put together one of the best statistical seasons college football has ever seen. However, a few weeks before the NFL draft kicked off, Hurts wasn’t expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken.

Then he showed out at the NFL combine, dominating each and every event.

Now he’s expected to be the next quarterback off the board, likely in the second round.