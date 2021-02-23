College football’s transfer portal has experienced unprecedented usage this off-season, especially at the quarterback position.

On Monday, 247Sports released a ranking of the top transfer quarterbacks in college football this year. Former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai checks in at No. 1.

Mordecai joined the Sooners’ program apart of the 2018 class. The former four-star prospect couldn’t beat out Jalen Hurts in 2019 and then Spencer Rattler in 2020, sparking his transfer.

The dual-threat quarterback is now heading to SMU, following in the footsteps of former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele.

“It’s understood, generally, that if a quarterback signs with Oklahoma out of high school they’re pretty good at football,” wrote Clint Buckley of 247Sports. “… Mordecai, ironically taking a page from a Texas Longhorns signee that came before him, decided SMU was the place for his career reboot. It worked flawlessly for Shane Buechele, who after losing his job at Texas to true freshman Sam Ehlinger in 2017, went onto bigger and better things with the Mustangs. In two seasons with SMU, Buechele racked up more than 7,000 passing yards and passed for a total of 57 touchdowns. If Mordecai even comes close to duplicating those numbers, his decision to leave OU for SMU will have been worth it.”

Lincoln Riley recruited Tanner Mordecai, meaning the former four-star has plenty of talent. Riley develops the position better than anyone.

Mordecai couldn’t beat out Spencer Rattler in 2020, though. Rattler will be Oklahoma’s quarterback for at least one more year. Mordecai clearly realized this off-season he wouldn’t get much playing time in 2021.

The dual-threat quarterback is now a member of the SMU football program. He’ll have a chance to start from day one.