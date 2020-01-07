Analyst Predicts Oklahoma’s Bowl Game Next Season

The college football bowl season is nearly at its end. Only one game remains as the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers prepare to do battle in the College Football Playoff national title game.

LSU dispatched the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl to set up a date with the reigning champs.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is gearing up for the upcoming season. The Sooners will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts, but a college football analyst still expects Oklahoma to compete for a great bowl game.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports predicted the Sooners bowl game for the 2020 season. He thinks Oklahoma will face off against Boise State in the Cotton Bowl.

Here’s why:

“[Lincoln] Riley is 0-3 in Playoff games coming off the embarrassing 63-28 loss to LSU and will try and take a fourth different quarterback to the dance in Spencer Rattler — unless Oklahoma taps the transfer portal. The Sooners bring back all five offensive linemen, by the way. Meanwhile, after a 12-win campaign and some of its bulk returning, Boise State is in great shape to be the Group of 5’s highest-ranked team under Bryan Harsin next fall as long as the Broncos beat Florida State early.”

Lincoln Riley and company have done well at Oklahoma, but this will be his first season with a home-grown quarterback. The transfer market did wonders for the Sooners, but now it’s time to find out what Spencer Rattler and the quarterback room can do.

Will the Sooners compete for a national title next season?