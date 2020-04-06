Analyst Releases 2020 Bowl Projection For Oklahoma

We’re about eight months away from college football bowl season, but it’s never too early to make projections.

For the Oklahoma Sooners, three straight years under Lincoln Riley have yielded three Big 12 titles and three trips to the College Football Playoffs with three different quarterbacks. But will the fourth year be the one where Riley and the Sooners break the glass ceiling?

If we’re going by the latest projections from College Football News, that answer appears to be “No.” In their latest projection for the 2020-21 season, the College Football News analysts projected that Oklahoma will be playing in against Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl as an at-large bid.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M haven’t faced each other since the 2013 Cotton Bowl. Johnny Manziel and the Aggies thrashed Landry Jones and the Sooners in a 41-13 victory.

But while it would certainly be fun to see the Sooners-Aggies rivalry renewed at AT&T Stadium, that probably isn’t the kind of ending to a year Oklahoma fans would want.

Big 12 Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version https://t.co/of68rESABx — CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) April 1, 2020

College Football News has Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson making the College Football Playoff. That would have Oklahoma missing out on the postseason tournament for the first time in Riley’s tenure.

With four total College Football Playoff appearances, the Sooners have the third-most in the tournament’s six-year history. But they’re the only school to make multiple appearances without winning a game.

Being the best in the Big 12 is now expected. Winning the national title – or at least a game in the CFP – is the next step for Sooners fans.