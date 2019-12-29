Analyst Says Oklahoma Is Worst College Football Playoff Team Ever

Oklahoma is in the middle of enduring an epic beatdown at the hands of LSU in the first College Football Playoff semifinal of the evening. The Sooners are about to fall to 0-4 in all-time CFP action.

It is bad enough that Oklahoma is losing 63-28 in the fourth quarter. It is bad enough that they gave up over 400 passing yards and seven touchdowns to Joe Burrow in the first half alone.

It is bad enough that some fans want the Sooners banned from the playoff moving forward. Now, one college football analyst has crowned this year’s Oklahoma team as the worst playoff participant in the first six years of the format.

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde ranks OU “ahead” of 2015 Michigan State, 2014 Florida State and last year’s Notre Dame and Oklahoma squads.

At the request of @AlTobyYahoo, a Power Ranking of the worst CFP teams:

1. Oklahoma 2019

2. Michigan State 2015

3. FSU 2014

4. Notre Dame 2018

5. Oklahoma 2018 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 29, 2019

That means Forde considers Oklahoma to have had two of the worst five playoff teams ever. Ouch.

For what it’s worth, USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken concurs with Forde’s assessment.

I agree with this list https://t.co/vP6XBS6zCg — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 29, 2019

In our opinion, this Sooner team was clearly overmatched, and everyone knew that coming in. This is also probably the worst loss any team has ever suffered in the CFP.

However, it is tough to definitively say this is the worst playoff team of the 24 all-time entrants.