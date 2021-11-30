Another Oklahoma Player Has Reportedly Entered The Transfer Portal

The Oklahoma football program has experienced a mass exodus in the days following the announcement that Lincoln Riley would be leaving Norman to take the job at USC.

Another notable Sooners offensive player went into the transfer portal this afternoon.

Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner reportedly entered the portal on Tuesday, according to Brandon Drumm of 247Sports. The junior has played all three of his college seasons in Norman so far, but will now be on the lookout for opportunities elsewhere.

Stogner served as a reliable option in the passing game during his three years with the Sooners. In 2021, he made 14 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Those numbers might not pop out, but are remarkable given what Stogner has endured over the last year. After taking a hit on his knee during a game in 2020, the Sooners tight end developed a staph infection that required surgery. He lost approximately 35 pounds and had to rebuild his strength to get back on the field this season.

He’ll end his three-year career at Oklahoma having tallied 47 receptions, 654 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Stogner becomes just the latest member of the Sooners that came into the program under Riley that has entered the transfer portal upon news of the head coach’s departure. Quarterback Spencer Rattler and receiver Jadon Haselwood have been among the players at Oklahoma that have decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

In addition to current members of the program, a number of top recruits have decommitted from the Sooners in recent days.

The mass exodus will make it difficult for whoever takes over at Oklahoma next. That individual will have to clean up the mess left behind by Riley before building something of their own in Norman.