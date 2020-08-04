Army Announces Decision On September Game vs. Oklahoma

The Big 12 announced on Monday that it’ll adopt a 10-game schedule for the 2020 season that features nine conference games and one non-conference showdown. That decision immediately put the Army-Oklahoma matchup in jeopardy.

Although the Big 12 is allowing one non-conference game per team, the league requires it to take place at home. Oklahoma was originally scheduled to face Army at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

On Tuesday, the Black Knights made a final decision on its non-conference showdown with the Sooners. Unfortunately, the two schools will have to cancel there game that was scheduled for Sept. 26.

“We are disappointed to lose Oklahoma from our schedule this season, however we respect the Big 12’s difficult decision,” Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in the school’s official statement. “I am saddened for our players, coaches, alumni and fans to miss out on what has been such a highly anticipated contest since it was first announced.”

Buddie did reveal that Army and Oklahoma are already working out a future date for this game. It would still take place in West Point.

We recognize the Big 12 Conference's decision to disallow non-conference away games. Given the decision, @ArmyWP_Football's scheduled game against Oklahoma at Michie Stadium on Sept. 26 has been canceled. For more info, click the link below.#GoArmyhttps://t.co/wTKeFN3Je1 — ArmyWestPoint Sports (@GoArmyWestPoint) August 4, 2020

Army has to update its schedule since a handful of its opponents have either canceled their season or moved to a conference-only schedule.

As for Oklahoma, the program is still set to face Missouri State at home later this month. That would be the Sooners’ only non-conference game for the 2020 season.