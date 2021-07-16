The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has An Incredible Reaction To New ‘Horns Down’ Decision

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield waves Golden Hat trophy after college football win over Texas.DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners waves the Golden Hat Trophy after the 29-24 win over the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl on October 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard W. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks made headlines on Thursday for his comments about the “horns down” gesture. It’s pretty apparent that former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t agree with Burks on this subject.

Burks told the media this week that players who use the “horns down” gesture in the direction of Texas players will be penalized.

“Lemme put it this way,” Burks said, via ESPN. “If you do a horns down to a Texas player as an opponent, that’s probably going to be a foul.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with Mayfield, who posted a few pictures of him doing the “horns down” sign on his Twitter account.

Mayfield also posted a hilarious message on social media, albeit Texas fans might not find it very funny.

“The following content might offend some viewers, the mentally week ones of course….#Boomer #ZebrasProtectingLonghorns,” Mayfield wrote.

It’s safe to say Mayfield isn’t a fan of Burks’ decision to penalize players who use the “horns down” sign. And judging by the college football world’s reaction on Thursday, he’s not the only one who feels this way.

“Horns down shouldn’t be a penalty,” ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller said. “It’s ridiculous that it is.”

We’ll see if the Big 12 officials stay true to their word when the Sooners takes on the Longhorns in the Red River Showdown later this year.


