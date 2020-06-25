Baker Mayfield Reacts To Photo Of Himself In Texas Jersey

It’s the football off-season, meaning media outlets tend to put out some ridiculous graphics. ESPN’s latest graphic sparked a hilarious response from former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield.

ESPN released a new graphic on Thursday showing four former Heisman winners donning their rival school’s jersey. The graphic featured Tim Tebow in a Georgia jersey, Derrick Henry in an Auburn jersey, Eddie George in a Michigan jersey and of course, Mayfield donning a Texas jersey.

ESPN’s graphic hasn’t been received very well. First off, there was no reason for the graphic in the first place. Second, rivalries don’t bring out the best in fans and players.

After catching glimpse of the graphic, Mayfield had a hilarious reaction. The former Oklahoma QB said he’d “rather quit” football than wear a Texas jersey.

The Red River Showdown would’ve looked a whole lot different had Mayfield played for Texas. Mayfield went 2-1 against the Longhorns during his time with the Sooners. Texas might’ve been able to capture a few more wins over Oklahoma had Mayfield suited up for the Longhorns.

The 2020 edition of the Red River Showdown will feature experienced Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, but it’s unclear who will start for the Sooners. Many expect five-star recruit Spencer Rattler to take over the offense.

The Sooners and Longhorns will get back out on the field this fall on Oct. 10th at Cotton Bowl Stadium.