Baker Mayfield’s Tweet About Trey Sermon Is Going Viral

Trey Sermon’s dominant performance in the College Football Playoff semifinals have Oklahoma fans all asking the same question: Why weren’t the Sooners able to maximize his potential?

Sermon spent three seasons with the Sooners before deciding to transfer to the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a solid playmaker for Lincoln Riley, but his production never really matched his talent.

In 2018, Sermon had 947 rushing yards, 181 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns. Oklahoma thought he’d take that next step in 2019, but all of his numbers dropped dramatically.

Ohio State, however, only needed a few games to figure out how it wanted to utilize Sermon. Ryan Day clearly knows what plays work best for the tailback’s skillset.

Even though it’s tough to blame one person in particular for Sermon’s underwhelming production at Oklahoma, it appears Baker Mayfield has no problem pointing fingers. The former Heisman Trophy winner tweeted “How’s UT,” at former Oklahoma running backs coach Jay Boulware.

Judging off Mayfield’s tweet, Boulware and Sermon may not have seen eye-to-eye back at Oklahoma.

Boulware is now coaching special teams for the Texas Longhorns, meanwhile Sermon is on his way to a national title game with the Buckeyes.

While most of the credit for Ohio State’s performance tonight will go to Justin Fields, and rightfully so, Sermon has over 200 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

One can only wonder if watching Sermon shine on the biggest stage stings a bit for Oklahoma.