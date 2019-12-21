Barry Switzer Posts Excited ‘Horns Up’ Picture With A Texas Fan

If there’s a former head coach that you could see throwing a “horns down,” it is probably Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer. On Twitter last night, he did the exact opposite.

Switzer, who coached OU from 1973 to 1988, winning three national championships, was driving on I-40 when a tire blew out. Luckily, he got help from a Texas grad.

37-year old Francisco De Soto might know the name Barry Switzer, but he didn’t recognize the Sooners legend, according to the coach’s caption. After helping him change the tire during a bad spell of traffic, the two shared a pretty great “horns up” picture.

Oklahoma fans may not love it, but you should be able to appreciate rivals helping rivals in need, even if they didn’t immediately realize it.

Why would I smile and do “Horns Up”? A University of Texas graduate helping me change a blowout on I-40 in 5 pm trafffic! His name Francisco De Soto, 37-year-old mechanical engineer, from El Paso, Texas. Francisco had no idea who he was helping! @UTAustin #mechanicalengineering pic.twitter.com/iwRMFXDmV8 — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) December 21, 2019

Switzer went on to coach the Dallas Cowboys from 1994-97, winning Super Bowl XXX with the club. He should have at least some love from that side of the shared Longhorns/Cowboys fan base.

In 16 seasons with the Sooners, Switzer went 9-5-2 against the Longhorns, going head to head with UT legend Darrell Royal, as well as Fred Akers and David McWilliams during his tenure.

He remains a pretty outspoken and beloved figure at Oklahoma, and in the greater college football world.

[Barry Switzer]