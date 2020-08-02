Barry Switzer Reacts To Death Of Legendary Oklahoma Football Star

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer shared some tough program news on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Switzer announced that former Oklahoma Sooners star Rickey Dixon had died. The College Football Hall of Famer passed away following a battle with ALS.

“I’m sorry to announce 3 o’clock this afternoon passing of Ricky Dixon! he died in his home in De Soto Texas with his family around him! He was inducted into college football Hall of Fame this past year! He was one of the greatest players ever played the Sooners!” Switzer announced.

I’m sorry to announce 3 o’clock this afternoon passing of Ricky Dixon! he died in his home in De Soto Texas with his family around him! He was inducted into college football Hall of Fame this past year! He was one of the greatest players ever played the Sooners! @OU_Football — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) August 1, 2020

Dixon was 53 years old. He was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2013.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star is one of the best players in program history. He became a consensus All-American in 1987 and was the first Sooners player to win the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the country’s top defensive back.

Time for you to go home brother your work is done here, your will to live was inspirational and amazing RIP warrior. #rickeydixon#fuckals#teammates4ever pic.twitter.com/BjzeqhgglU — tony casillas (@tccasillas) August 1, 2020

Dixon is perhaps best known for his play in the second “Game of the Century” between Nebraska and Oklahoma in 1987. He helped lead the No. 2 Sooners to a 17-7 win over the No. 1 Huskers, intercepting two passes.

Our thoughts are with Dixon’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.