Barry Switzer Photo Goes Viral: College Football World Reacts

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 17: Former heac coach Barry Switzer of the Oklahoma Sooners stands on the field before the Big 12 Conference football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 17, 2001 at SBC Jones Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners won 30-13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Monday night, former Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer reminded the college football world that the Sooners produce an awful lot of Heisman Trophy winners.

Switzer shared a photo of a Heisman Trophy on the floor with a clever caption.

"Oklahoma has won so many Heisman’s we use them as door stoppers," Switzer tweeted. "Arrogant…..but is the damn truth."

This tweet from Switzer generated a plethora of reactions.

"Coach had to remind y'all," one fan tweeted.

"The King speaks. We listen in admiration," Brandon Drumm of 247Sports replied.

"Oklahoma aside Switzer is a national treasure," a second fan said.

Oklahoma has produced seven Heisman Trophy winners thus far. Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford, Jason White, Billy Sims, Steve Owens and Billy Vessels have all won this prestigious award.

Ohio State and Notre Dame are the only other schools with seven Heisman Trophy winners.