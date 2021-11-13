Oklahoma fans weren’t happy with Dave Aranda’s late-game decision on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 13 Baylor Bears upset No. 8 Oklahoma in Waco today. The bigger story is what transpired at the end of the game.

With Baylor leading 24-14, Baylor fans began storming the field. The only is there were still a few seconds left on the clock. Fans were sent back to their seats and both the Bears offense and Sooners defense returned to the field for one final play.

Instead of taking a knee and securing a victory, Aranda then sent out his field-goal team to tack on three more points as time expired. The game finished at 27-14.

Aranda explained after the game he decided to kick the field goal because of Big 12 tiebreaker rules.

“That was for the Big 12 tiebreaker. We wanted to be over 10,” Aranda explained during his postgame interview on FOX.

As pointed out by ESPN’s Heather Dinich, scoring differential plays a key factor in Big 12 tiebreakers.

“The B12 tiebreaker rule, No. 3 cites: ‘Scoring differential among the tied teams. The team or teams with the lowest difference between points scored and points allowed in games vs. the tied teams is eliminated from consideration,'” Dinich tweeted.

Smart move on Dave Aranda’s part. But it’s also worth mentioning he was perfectly content to run out the clock before the fans stormed the field. So what changed?