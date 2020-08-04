Big 12 Has Reportedly Agreed On A Schedule Format For 2020

The Spun

Quarterback Trevone Boykin #2 of the TCU Horned Frogs scores on a 55-yard touchdown reception against the Iowa State Cyclones.FORT WORTH, TX - DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Trevone Boykin #2 of the TCU Horned Frogs scores on a 55-yard touchdown reception against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter of the Big 12 college football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier: It appears that the Big 12 has finally reached a decision on the conference’s 2020 schedule.

After weeks of collaboration, the Big 12 has reportedly decided it will play a 10-game schedule in 2020. Nine of the 10 games will be conference matchups, with the additional one a non-conference contest.

The Big 12 is the first and only conference to play a 10-game schedule that includes nine conference games and one non-conference contest. The Pac-12 and SEC will play a 10-game schedule as well, but all 10 games will be played in-conference. The ACC will play an 11-game schedule with 10 games in-conference and one game out of conference.

The Big Ten announced it will play a conference-only schedule. But it has yet to be determined how many conference games each program will play.

As for the Big 12, it’s finally made a decision on the 2020 schedule, per Nicole Auerbach and Max Olson of The Athletic.

As pointed out by Auerbach, each non-conference contest has to be a home game for each Big 12 program. This obviously reduces travel which subsequently reduces the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

A nine-game conference schedule was the only possible option for the Big 12 considering there’s just 10 programs within the conference. The additional non-conference game will likely be played against lower-tier opponents.

It’s still unclear when Big 12 football will commence, though the league will release its schedule for each program in coming weeks.

Update: Here is the official announcement from the league.

The conference’s 2020 championship game will be played either December 12 or 19.


