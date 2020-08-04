Big 12 Has Reportedly Agreed On A Schedule Format For 2020

Earlier: It appears that the Big 12 has finally reached a decision on the conference’s 2020 schedule.

After weeks of collaboration, the Big 12 has reportedly decided it will play a 10-game schedule in 2020. Nine of the 10 games will be conference matchups, with the additional one a non-conference contest.

The Big 12 is the first and only conference to play a 10-game schedule that includes nine conference games and one non-conference contest. The Pac-12 and SEC will play a 10-game schedule as well, but all 10 games will be played in-conference. The ACC will play an 11-game schedule with 10 games in-conference and one game out of conference.

The Big Ten announced it will play a conference-only schedule. But it has yet to be determined how many conference games each program will play.

As for the Big 12, it’s finally made a decision on the 2020 schedule, per Nicole Auerbach and Max Olson of The Athletic.

Sources tell me and @max_olson that the Big 12 approved a plan to play 9+1 schedule. Nine league games, one nonconference game. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 4, 2020

As pointed out by Auerbach, each non-conference contest has to be a home game for each Big 12 program. This obviously reduces travel which subsequently reduces the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

A nine-game conference schedule was the only possible option for the Big 12 considering there’s just 10 programs within the conference. The additional non-conference game will likely be played against lower-tier opponents.

It’s still unclear when Big 12 football will commence, though the league will release its schedule for each program in coming weeks.

Update: Here is the official announcement from the league.

The Big 12 announces 10-game schedule model – nine conference games and one non-conference game – for 2020 football season. More information » https://t.co/B1fz3xJtvZ pic.twitter.com/zpOaF10q9w — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 4, 2020

The conference’s 2020 championship game will be played either December 12 or 19.