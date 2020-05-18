Monday was a big news day in regards to the potential return of professional sports. California, New York and Texas all made major decisions, leading many to believe sports could return sooner than anticipated. Big 12 president Bob Bowlsby shared his thoughts on Monday regarding student-athletes potentially returning to campus.

The NCAA will conduct a major vote on Wednesday which, if passed, would allow students to return to campus by June 1. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley previously called the June 1st proposal “ridiculous.” He believes a June 1 return would be too rushed – Bowlsby agrees.

Instead of June 1st, Bowlsby is eyeing a return sometime “later in the month of June.” This would allow universities more time to figure out the “logistical component” of health and safety.

A spike in COVID-19 cases is another realistic scenario universities will have to eventually deal with. But Bowlsby is trusting medical experts with hopes he can ensure the safety of the schools within in the Big 12.

“If I were going to handicap it I would say we are more likely later in the month of June than we are on June 1, but I could be wrong on that,” Bowlsby said, via 247Sports.

The Big 12 president’s full thoughts on students eventually returning to campus – sports included – can be found below:

“You have to have therapeutics in place, you have to have testing in place,” Bowlsby said. “You have to know what you’re going to do with your sanitation of your weight rooms and your locker rooms and and your training rooms. There’s a very heavily logistical component to this and we rely on the the advice of our physicians and an organization that we have hired to advise us on infectious disease control. We’re going to do, first and foremost, what is safe for our student-athletes.”

The NCAA could have major news to share on Wednesday. It’ll be interesting to see how the vote turns out – and which schools oppose it.