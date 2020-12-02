Bob Stoops Addresses Return To Coaching At Oklahoma

Bob Stoops was the talk of the college football world Tuesday morning following his decision to come out of retirement.

This time, Stoops won’t be running his entire program, though. Stoops has joined Lincoln Riley’s staff in Norman. He’ll be serving as an assistant coach for the time being. Stoops is committed to not stepping on Riley’s toes.

“When Lincoln asked me if I’d be willing to help him in a coaching role while he was a little short-handed I didn’t hesitate to say yes,” Stoops wrote in a statement. “Certainly I’m happy to do anything I can to assist the team for however long I’m asked to. But obviously with me being away from the day-to-day activities of the program for a while now, my input will be minimal.”

Stoops provides great experience and leadership for the Sooners. But it’s clear he isn’t going to have much of an impact as Riley continues to run the day-to-day operations.

We don’t expect Bob Stoops to cause any issues on Lincoln Riley’s staff. He’s clearly committed to help the Sooners any way he can, even if that means he maintains a low-profile.

Stoops is a class act and one of the most beloved members of the Oklahoma football community. It’s great to hear he’s back with the Sooners.

Stoops and the Sooners are gearing up for their contest this weekend against the 2-5 Baylor Bears. The Big 12 clash kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.