Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bowl Game

Sooners legend Bob Stoops is back in charge of the Oklahoma football team for the Sooners upcoming bowl game. The former national championship-winning coach will lead the program against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday.

It’ll be a one-game stint for Stoops, who returns to Norman as a fill-in for Lincoln Riley, who left the Sooners for USC earlier this month. It’s a fairly low-stakes gig for the former Oklahoma head coach and he’s willing to entertain a unique celebration as a result.

During a media session on Tuesday, just over 24 hours before kickoff, Stoops was asked if he’d be open to a tequila bath in place of a normal dousing in Gatorade. The 61-year-old indicated that the change would be just fine with him.

“That would be OK. What’s the administration gonna do? Fire me?” Stoops said, via The Athletic’s Jason Kersey.

Stoops, who last coached for the XFL’s Dallas Renegades in 2020, has become an avid supporter of Rock N Roll Tequila since he left Oklahoma in 2016. According to Kersey, he became a partner with the company, which might explain why he’s willing to take an alcohol shower if the Sooners win on Wednesday.

Coaches have been known to receive some pretty unique postgame baths during bowl season. French fries might be the most common Gatorade replacement, but some game organizers have thought about expanding their purvey in recent years.

Tequila doesn’t exactly have anything to do with the Valero Alamo Bowl, but it would certainly connect with Stoops. Of course, the Oklahoma interim coach can get too far ahead of himself, because he’ll need to lead the Sooners to a victory over the Ducks before his players can douse him in any sort of Gatorade replacement.

Stoops will do his best to end a wacky year at Oklahoma on a high note on Wednesday against Oregon. Kickoff at the Valero Alamo Bowl is at 9:15 p.m. ET.