Bob Stoops Comments On Joining FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff

Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff this upcoming season after Meyer left to become the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ new head coach earlier this off-season.

Stoops has big shoes to fill. Meyer was excellent, as expected, in his analyst role for Fox Sports. The former Oklahoma coach should excel in the role as well.

Stoops isn’t as recognized as Meyer, but had plenty of success during his time with the Sooners. He spent 19 seasons in Norman, winning 190 games and one national championship.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff has garnered plenty of attention, going toe-to-toe with ESPN’s College GameDay, these past few years. Stoops is excited to be joining a show on the rise.

“I’m looking forward to joining such an incredibly talented team on FOX Sports’ BIG NOON KICKOFF,” Stoops said in a statement released by FOX Sports, via 247Sports.com. “Over the past two seasons, FOX has assembled an insightful, engaging and entertaining pregame show that has become destination viewing for today’s college football fan, and I’m excited to be part of it beginning this fall.”

Another coaching legend is joining us this fall 🔥 Welcome to #BigNoonKickoff, @CoachBobStoops! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QRKJsCAgZw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 8, 2021

There was previous speculation Bob Stoops would soon reenter the coaching world. He had spent some time on Lincoln Riley’s staff this past season, mostly filling in to help at practices.

We’re excited to see how Stoops performs in his new role with Fox Sports.