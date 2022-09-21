Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bedlam Ending

NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners shakes hands after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys November 24, 2012 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 51-48 in overtime. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was officially announced that the Bedlam Series will come to an end once Oklahoma makes the jump from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025.

The reason the Bedlam Series won't continue on an annual basis is because Oklahoma and Oklahoma State's non-conference schedules are nearly set for the foreseeable future.

During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops was asked about the Bedlam Series eventually coming to an end.

Surprisingly, Stoops isn't losing sleep over the Bedlam Series.

"We're going to be fine," Stoops said. "You think we’re going to struggle filling the stadium with the teams we’re gonna have coming in? There’s a whole bunch of things if we want to play tick for tack we could say but I’m not going to be the one to say them."

Stoops continued: "Bottom line is we’re going to be in a strong position and its going to be exciting filling our stadium and sky suites with the team’s we’re gonna have coming in."

Oklahoma's schedule should be really exciting once it enters the SEC - Stoops is absolutely right about that.

On the flip side, the Bedlam Series coming to a close really affects the fans who live for this rivalry.