Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Stoops Hire News

Bob Stoops isn’t coming out of retirement, but he will be a part of the college football world moving forward.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, FOX is hiring the former Oklahoma Sooners head coach to replace Urban Meyer.

Meyer served as the top analyst for FOX’s college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, which is looking to compete with ESPN’s College GameDay. The former Ohio State and Florida head coach had to leave the gig when he accepted the head coaching position in Jacksonville.

Stoops, who retired from Oklahoma after the 2016 season, had been linked to the job since Meyer left for the NFL.

According to Marchand, FOX put together a list of the great college coaches and Stoops was the name that made the most sense.

After Meyer took the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching job in January, Fox Sports’ immediately zeroed in on Stoops. Meyer – who received near universal praise during his two years on Big Noon – spoke to Stoops about what the job entailed, a source said. When Meyer returned to coaching, Fox Sports made a list of the most successful coaches in recent history. Of the five coaches (Nick Saban, Meyer, Stoops, Dabo Swinney, Pete Carroll), only Stoops was not going to be on a sideline in the fall.

Meyer was great on television. It will be interesting to see how Stoops fares, but he’s always been pretty personable. And, clearly, he has a great knowledge of the game.

Here are some of the reactions from the sports media world.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff typically airs from 10 or 11 a.m. E.T. leading up to the network’s national noon kickoff game.