Bob Stoops Reacts To What He’s Seen From Spencer Rattler

The Oklahoma Sooners might have the best quarterback in the country in 2021.

Spencer Rattler, a redshirt sophomore, is topping a lot of the preseason lists for All-American teams and the Heisman Trophy.

The former five-star recruit is coming off an impressive freshman season. He threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2020, leading the Sooners to a 9-2 season.

Expectations are even higher in 2021, with Rattler being viewed as one of the top players in the sport. Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops is impressed with what he’s seen.

Stoops, who retired from Oklahoma in 2017, joined Colin Cowherd’s show earlier this week.

“Great release, great arm,” Stoops told Colin Cowherd on Thursday. “He has the ability to throw the ball at any angle and he’s got a really quick release, and very accurate. He committed to OU when I was there.

“He committed young, I want to say his sophomore or junior year and then I stepped away, but of course, Lincoln had the best relationship with him and he stayed with us, knowing Lincoln was going to be his guy and was going to be his quarterback coach and head coach.”

Rattler has impressed so far and has a chance to go down as one of the greats in 2021.

Oklahoma will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Tulane.