Bob Stoops has taken over the Oklahoma football team following Lincoln Riley’s stunning departure to USC.

As is custom, Oklahoma reportedly offered Stoops financial compensation for his willingness to coach the Sooners. He denied, but not because the offer was too low.

Stoops didn’t want to take money from the University of Oklahoma for taking over as interim head coach. He reportedly refused two financial offers from the Sooners. Stoops will receive the prorated portion of Riley’s remaining salary, regardless of whether or not he denies it though.

The former full-time Oklahoma head coach is a classy individual, that’s for sure.