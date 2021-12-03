Bob Stoops has taken over the Oklahoma football team following Lincoln Riley’s stunning departure to USC.
As is custom, Oklahoma reportedly offered Stoops financial compensation for his willingness to coach the Sooners. He denied, but not because the offer was too low.
Stoops didn’t want to take money from the University of Oklahoma for taking over as interim head coach. He reportedly refused two financial offers from the Sooners. Stoops will receive the prorated portion of Riley’s remaining salary, regardless of whether or not he denies it though.
The former full-time Oklahoma head coach is a classy individual, that’s for sure.
“#Sooners president Joe Harroz says Bob Stoops twice refused the pay for serving as interim football coach ($325,000), but says it’s based on proration of Lincoln Riley’s pay. Board is expected to approve that pay shortly,” reports Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman.
— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 2, 2021
Bob Stoops is now tasked with salvaging what’s been a complicated season in Norman.
Oklahoma is expected to go to the Alamo Bowl where it’ll most likely play either Oregon or Utah. The Sooners were hoping for more this season, but there’s still plenty to play for especially if the Sooners get matched up against the Ducks.
Winning a bowl game this season could set up a special run in 2022, according to Stoops.
“They [players] are OU football,” Stoops said. “They very well [could] be a championship program next year. We will attract the very best in the coaching profession. And the same thing is projected [for] our recruiting.”
Bob Stoops and the Sooners will discover their bowl-game destination at the end of the weekend.