Bob Stoops Reveals If He Regrets Retiring At Oklahoma

Just months before the start of the 2017 college football season, Bob Stoops shocked college football fans with his decision to retire.

He had just led the Oklahoma Sooners to their second-consecutive 11-2 season and looked poised for even more success. However, Stoops just knew it was time for him to pass the reins.

On Thursday afternoon, FS1 host Colin Cowherd asked Stoops about his decision to retire “early.” Stoops made it clear he does not regret his decision.

“In our profession it’s all-consuming and at a certain point I figured I just loved what I had done and it couldn’t have been any better,” he said. “In life if you don’t open yourself up to other opportunities, you won’t ever know what else is out there.”

“In the end, do I miss it? Heck yeah. Do I regret it? No. It was just time for me. I felt too after 18 years in one place that I had run my course there.”

Stoops left the program in great hands. His former offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley took over the team and led the Sooners to four-straight conference titles.

Beyond that, he took the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in his first three years with the team.

Stoops found himself back on the sidelines shortly, leading the Dallas Renegades in the XFL for less than a season.

He seems content off the field for now.