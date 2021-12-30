Bob Stoops Reveals His Plans After Winning The Alamo Bowl

Legendary coach Bob Stoops returned to Oklahoma’s sideline on Wednesday night for the Alamo Bowl. His return to the program was a triumphant one, as he led the Sooners to a 47-32 win.

Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks had an incredible performance, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. Star quarterback Caleb Williams, meanwhile, had 242 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

Following the statement win over Oregon, Stoops revealed his future plans. It’s safe to say he’s not thinking about coaching again on a full-time basis.

“I’m back to the golf course tomorrow,” Stoops told reporters.

Bob Stoops: “I’m back to the golf course tomorrow” #ProgramGuy pic.twitter.com/KesEezwW73 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 30, 2021

Though he can’t wait to return to the golf course, Stoops admit that he had a lot of fun coaching the Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.

“I’ve been out of it, came back,” Stoops said, via ESPN. “It was fun. More than anything, I appreciate the young people, the guys in the program, embraced me, were all in, and worked hard.”

Now that Oklahoma’s 2021 season is officially over, the program can turn the page and fully embrace Brent Venables as its next head coach.

Stoops gave Venables a vote of confidence on Wednesday night, saying “Oklahoma chose the right guy to come in here.”