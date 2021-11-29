Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops (that’s going to take some getting used to) was just as disappointed in Lincoln Riley on Sunday as Sooners fans and staff members were.

Word on the street Oklahoma leaders found out about Riley’s decision at the same time the rest of us did. The deal was finalized in a hurry and Riley landed in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Stoops has since taken over as interim head coach in Riley’s place. He’s pretty disappointed with Riley for leaving Oklahoma in shambles.

“Disappointed, sure. The rest of that would be between Lincoln and I, as it should be,” Stoops said on Monday afternoon.

If anyone’s able to take control of what’s been a wild situation, Bob Stoops is the man for the job.

The Oklahoma Sooners still have plenty to play for. They’re not going to the College Football Playoff, but could end up in the Alamo Bowl.

Stoops is committed to helping Oklahoma finish the season on the right note.

“First and foremost, I’m a program guy and whatever I can do to help OU and to support the players, of course I’m glad to do it,” Stoops said in a statement. “I’ll do everything I can to help them finish the season in a strong and successful way and I look forward to that.”

Lincoln Riley, meanwhile, has already begun his work for the USC Trojans.