Bob Stoops Shares Offers High Praise For Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma football’s Spencer Rattler is the talk of the college football world ahead of the 2021 season. Even Sooners legend Bob Stoops is impressed with the young star in the making.

Rattler’s collegiate journey got off to a rocky start. After an impressive season-opening performance (14-of-17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns) against Missouri State last season, Rattler combined for four interceptions in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.

By that point, most had counted the Sooners out of the College Football Playoff race. But as the season rolled along, Rattler got better and better.

So did Oklahoma. The Sooners rattled off seven-straight wins to end the regular-season, but it wasn’t enough to earn a bid to the playoff.

Oklahoma exorcised a few demons in the Cotton Bowl when it crushed Florida 55-20. Rattler finished the season with 3,081 yards and 28 touchdowns with just seven picks through the air.

There’s serious reason to believe Oklahoma can not only win a championship this upcoming season, but that Rattler can take home the Heisman trophy. Stoops certainly believers the young quarterback has what it takes.

“Great release, great arm,” Stoops told Colin Cowherd on Thursday, via 247Sports. “He has the ability to throw the ball at any angle and he’s got a really quick release, and very accurate.”

Spencer Rattler, meanwhile, is looking to build on a impressive first year as the Sooners’ starting quarterback. If Rattler improves his play, Oklahoma is seriously capable of ending its 20-year national championship drought.