Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 12 Destination

College GameDay has settled on a destination for Week 12 as fans will be transported to Norman, Oklahoma.

Time to break out the Sooner Schooner.

No. 14 Oklahoma State will take on No. 18 Oklahoma in front of a nationally televised audience next Saturday. The in-state rivals have both emerged as the Big 12 favorites and the game will have major implications for the conference’s postseason plans.

The Sooners will come into the game at 5-2, while the Cowboys travel to Norman at 5-1.

The match-up between the in-state foes was chosen to host GameDay over a few key Big Ten games next week. No. 23 Northwestern will host No. 13 Wisconsin in a battle for the conference’s west division, while No. 10 Indiana travels to Columbus to play No. 3 Ohio State.

But fans definitely won’t be cheated by the Big 12 game. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will both go into next Saturday with some momentum and an appearance in the conference championship game on the line.

The Sooners got off to a slow start in 2020, dropping two of their first three games to Kansas Stats and Iowa State. But Spencer Rattler steered Oklahoma back on track, winning the team’s last four Big 12 contests. In the Sooners first seven games, the redshirt freshman quarterback has completed over 67 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Oklahoma State comes in after two underwhelming performances, including the team’s only loss of the season to Texas. The Cowboys come in boasting a dynamic rushing attack led by running back Chubba Hubbard. Through six games, the junior ball carrier has rushed for 581 yards and five touchdowns.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET next Saturday on ABC.