Breaking: Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger Is Reportedly Retiring

Oklahoma men’s basketball head coach Lon Kruger is retiring after more than 40 years on the sidelines, according to multiple reports.

A former point guard at Kansas State in the early 1970s, Kruger began his coaching career as an assistant at Pittsburg State in 1976. His first head coaching position came at Texas-Pan American, where he worked from 1982-86.

From 1986-1990, Kruger was the head coach at his alma mater, followed by stints at Florida (1990-96), Illinois (1996-2000), UNLV (2004-11) and finally Oklahoma (2011-present). From 2000-03, he was the head coach of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

In total, Kruger won 673 games at the collegiate level, taking five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. He brought four of those programs (Kansas State, Florida, UNLV and Oklahoma) to the Sweet 16 and made the Final Four with the Gators in 1994 and Sooners in 2016.

Sources: Oklahoma's Lon Kruger is meeting with his team this afternoon to inform them that he is retiring. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2021

Kruger is one of the most underrated coaches in the sport. He was as consistent as they come, winning more than 60 percent of his games and winning an NCAA Tournament game in 12 different seasons.

Kruger will be missed on the sideline, but we wish him all the best in retirement.