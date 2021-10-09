Breaking: Oklahoma Benches QB Spencer Rattler

The Spencer Rattler era may have just spiraled to the point of no return just moments ago.

Lincoln Riley benched Rattler for another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams, against Texas on Saturday.

Riley made the decision following Rattler’s second turnover – a horrific fumble that led to a Texas touchdown moments later – in the second quarter.

The Williams era has begun. Rattler has no choice but to watch from the sideline. It’s called karma.

Freshman Caleb Williams is in at QB for Spencer Rattler 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ak4KNNKHsZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

This move has been in the works for some time now.

Spencer Rattler has been pretty bad this season, especially when compared to past Oklahoma quarterbacks. Sure, that’s probably an unfair comparison considering who’s been under center for the Sooners these past few years (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts). But that’s the standard Oklahoma has set.

Perhaps what’s most inexcusable as a Sooners quarterback is losing to the Texas Longhorns. Rattler made too many costly errors in the first half that led to points for the Longhorns. Lincoln Riley didn’t really have a choice but to bench Rattler and insert Williams.

Typically when a move of this magnitude is made there’s no turning back. Riley has made his decision. Williams is his new starting quarterback.

The real question now is how will Rattler respond? He didn’t even celebrate when Williams outran the Texas defense for a 66-yard score early in the second quarter, giving the Sooners life for the first time in the game.

If Rattler becomes a poison to the Oklahoma locker room, Riley may have to take unprecedented action.

Check out the beginning of the Williams era on ABC. Rattler, meanwhile, will take in the Red River action from the sideline.