Breaking: Oklahoma Coach Cale Gundy Is Stepping Down

Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced late on Sunday night that he is stepping down from his position with the program.

Gundy, taking to social media, revealed that he said a word during a team meeting that he never should have said.

The longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach said that he was reading off of a player's iPad. Gundy explained that the player was distracted and not taking notes, so the Sooners coach read what was on his iPad.

Gundy said that he unintentionally read “one particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered.”

Gundy was the Oklahoma wide receivers coach, following a lengthy stint as the team's running backs coach.

He previously played quarterback for the Sooners.

Oklahoma fans are understandably shocked by this development.

We'll likely hear more from the Sooners on Gundy's stunning resignation later on in the week.