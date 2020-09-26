Breaking: Oklahoma Player Reportedly Opts Out After The Loss

Oklahoma football’s shocking loss to Kansas State on Saturday came with an additional cost. Sooners offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar has reportedly opted out of the season.

The news of the opt out comes just hours after Oklahoma football – the third-ranked team in the nation – lost to Kansas State. It was an overall ugly showing from the Sooners, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Oklahoma defense allowed 31 second half points in a stunning Kansas State comeback.

The Sooners offense wasn’t too crisp either, though. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw three interceptions while the offensive line allowed three sacks and didn’t create many running lanes. The Sooners averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on Saturday.

EJ Ndoma-Ogar has yet to play much during his Oklahoma career. It’s unclear if playing time was the reason for the opt out. COVID-19 concerns could also be a reason.

Breaking: Oklahoma offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar has chosen to opt out of playing the remainder of the 2020 season, a source told OUInsider. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 26, 2020

Ndoma-Ogar was a heavily sought-after high school recruit. He was rated a four-star offensive guard by major outlets. He joined the Sooners as apart of the 2019 class.

It’s also unclear if the opt out means Ndoma-Ogar intends to transfer or simply opt out and remain at Oklahoma. Head coach Lincoln Riley will likely address the news this coming week.

This might not be the only Oklahoma football player who opts out of the 2020 season after the Sooners’ loss to Kansas State on Saturday.