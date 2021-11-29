Breaking: Spencer Rattler Announces Decision On Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley isn’t the only big name leaving Norman this week. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, the team’s starter for the better part of two seasons, is out as well.

On Monday, Rattler took to Twitter and announced he is entering the transfer portal. He thanked the school for giving him the opportunity to play but said that his athletic career will continue.

“Sooner Nation: Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution. Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. Special thanks to my family and friends for your support…

“At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you.”

Spencer Rattler took over as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in 2020 following the departure of Jalen Hurts. As a redshirt freshman, he looked like he had the goods, completing 67.5-percent of his passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns in 11 games.

Rattler finished his first year as a starter with a 9-2 record, a Big 12 title and a Cotton Bowl win over Florida. But things fell off this past year.

He was benched amid a terrible performance against Texas in the Red River Showdown. Caleb Williams took over and won the game, and Rattler’s job.

There was speculation that Rattler would enter the transfer portal in the middle of the season. But he apparently wanted to wait until it was effectively over.

Where will Spencer Rattler go to next? Will he follow Lincoln Riley to USC?