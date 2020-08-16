Breaking: Top Oklahoma Running Back Won’t Play This Season

The Big 12 is on track to play college football this fall, but the league will reportedly be without one of its top running backs.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Jason Kersey, Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks has opted out of the 2020 season.

“Brooks informed Sooners coach Lincoln Riley of his decision Sunday afternoon, according to sources close to the program who asked not to be identified because Brooks himself has yet to make the news public,” The Athletic reports.

BREAKING NEWS: #Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, will opt out of the upcoming season, sources tell @TheAthleticCFB. https://t.co/Y85Yzco9Le — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 16, 2020

This is a significant loss for the Sooners. Brooks, a junior, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Oklahoma. He rushed for 1,011 and six touchdowns in 2019 following a 1,056-yard, 12-touchdown performance in 2018.

Oklahoma is also without running back Trey Sermon, who transferred to Ohio State this fall. Perhaps the former Sooners running back could return now that the Buckeyes aren’t playing…

More seriously, Brooks’ decision is likely one of many to come in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. While the majority of the players are likely committed to playing, there will probably be several who choose to opt out.

“Right now, if testing in the US stays the way it is, there’s no way we can go forward with sports,” NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said on CNN on Saturday night.

Oklahoma is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season on Sept. 12 against Missouri State. A kickoff time and TV channel are to come.

