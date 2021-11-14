Breaking: Week 12 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

Week 11 of the 2021 college football season offered up all kinds of drama. And the Week 12 Coaches’ Poll certainly reflects that thanks to one huge result.

Oklahoma was upset by Big 12 rival Baylor and dropped from fourth to 11th in the process. Their loss was a big gain for Oklahoma State and Baylor, who rose to 9th and 13th respectively.

Taking the Sooners’ place at 4th was Ohio State, who took care of business against Purdue. The top three remains unchanged as Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati extended their winning runs too.

Dropping off the list entirely were Auburn, Coastal Carolina and Penn State. They made way for Arkansas, San Diego State and Utah.

Here is the full Coaches’ Poll heading into Week 12:

Georgia Alabama Cincinnati Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Wake Forest Baylor Iowa BYU Texas A&M Houston UTSA Pitt Wisconsin UL-Lafayette Arkansas San Diego State North Carolina State Utah

The Coaches’ Poll remains very different from the College Football Playoff ranking. Cincinnati is listed at 5th while Oregon and Ohio State are 3rd and 4th respectively.

Oklahoma's first loss of the year is a big gain for @OhioStateFB and @oregonfootball in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Take a look at some of the other highlights from this week's poll. https://t.co/9qIAAbOd2u pic.twitter.com/nhpBNyyaIL — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 14, 2021

Michigan could very easily jump Cincinnati for 5th given their big win over Penn State this weekend.

We’re 75-percent of the way there but there are still plenty of huge games that can massively shake up these rankings. The polls today are very unlikely to be the same at the beginning of December.