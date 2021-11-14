The Spun

Breaking: Week 12 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

Lincoln Riley coaching for Oklahoma football against UCLA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins on at the Rose Bowl on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Week 11 of the 2021 college football season offered up all kinds of drama. And the Week 12 Coaches’ Poll certainly reflects that thanks to one huge result.

Oklahoma was upset by Big 12 rival Baylor and dropped from fourth to 11th in the process. Their loss was a big gain for Oklahoma State and Baylor, who rose to 9th and 13th respectively.

Taking the Sooners’ place at 4th was Ohio State, who took care of business against Purdue. The top three remains unchanged as Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati extended their winning runs too.

Dropping off the list entirely were Auburn, Coastal Carolina and Penn State. They made way for Arkansas, San Diego State and Utah.

Here is the full Coaches’ Poll heading into Week 12:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Ohio State
  5. Oregon
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Michigan
  8. Michigan State
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Wake Forest
  13. Baylor
  14. Iowa
  15. BYU
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Houston
  18. UTSA
  19. Pitt
  20. Wisconsin
  21. UL-Lafayette
  22. Arkansas
  23. San Diego State
  24. North Carolina State
  25. Utah

The Coaches’ Poll remains very different from the College Football Playoff ranking. Cincinnati is listed at 5th while Oregon and Ohio State are 3rd and 4th respectively.

Michigan could very easily jump Cincinnati for 5th given their big win over Penn State this weekend.

We’re 75-percent of the way there but there are still plenty of huge games that can massively shake up these rankings. The polls today are very unlikely to be the same at the beginning of December.

