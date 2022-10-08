Brent Venables, Oklahoma Reportedly Break Red River Postgame Tradition

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners greets team members before a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 33-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners were humbled by Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in a 49-0 blowout this Saturday.

Typically after the Red River game, the losing team's players and coaches do media interviews first to allow the winning team time to celebrate.

However, Venables and the Sooners did not appear for the postgame press conference, at least for the first 30 minutes.

Sarkisian and the Longhorns held their media session first.

"After the Red River Showdown, losing team players and coaches are typically interviewed first so the winning team has time to do the trophy presentation. Nearly 30 minutes after the game, Brent Venables and Oklahoma still haven't showed up. Texas is going first instead," said Shehan Jeyarajah.

What a joke. Brent Venables and the Sooners should show the Longhorns some more respect and handle the loss gracefully.

Sarkisian and Co. isn't going to fuss much over it, though. They just destroyed their biggest rival. In other words, it's a good day.

Oklahoma football, meanwhile, has now lost three straight games.