Brent Venables On Saturday's Loss To Texas: I Obviously Did A Poor Job

NORMAN, OK - APRIL 23: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners smiles as he talks to the crowd during their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in this year's Red River Showdown, losing by a final score of 49-0.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables received a lot of criticism for the way his team performed today. The offense looked lost without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Venables owned up to his mistakes during his postgame press conference.

"Really disappointed in how we coached and played today," Venables said. "I obviously did a poor job."

Venables then made a surprising admission about the current state of the Sooners.

"We look like a tired team," he told reporters. "There's probably several reasons why. We're having to play near perfect football and we're not able to do that right now."

With this loss officially in the books, Oklahoma is 3-3 this season.

Whether it's fair or not, Venables will continue to face heat from the public until the Sooners prove they can sustain success under his leadership.

Next up for Oklahoma is a date with Kansas. That won't be an easy game.