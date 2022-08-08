Brent Venables Provides Clarity: College Football World Reacts

NORMAN, OK - APRIL 23: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners stands with his team for the alma mater during their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

For most of the day, former Oklahoma players and current fans have come out in support of Cale Gundy following his resignation over use of an inappropriate word among his players. But head coach Brent Venables offered some clarity on the situation.

In a statement on Monday, Venables made it clear that he believes Gundy was right to resign. He pointed out that Gundy knowingly said the word, multiple times, out loud to his players.

"...Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning. He knows our goals for excellence and that coaches have special responsibilities to set an example. He also knows that, while he will always be a part of the OU family, that his words affected many of us and did not represent the principles of our university. Again, his resignation was the right thing to do, and we will move forward positively," Venables said in a statement.

College football fans were very intrigued by Venable pointing out that Gundy used the word "multiple times." That was a departure from what Gundy said in his statement. Clearly Venables wasn't going to let him represent what happened in that way.

Brent Venables has said that the team is moving forward, but that may be a lot harder for supporters of Cale Gundy now.

For over 20 years Gundy was one of the top developers of running back and wide receiver talents in the country. He helped players like Adrian Peterson, DeMarco Murray, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and CeeDee Lamb become stars in college en route to NFL stardom.

If Gundy wants to keep coaching, it seems likely that the option will be open to him.

But his legacy at Oklahoma is much more complicated now.