Brent Venables Reveals He’s Spoken With Caleb Williams

Brent Venables is the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, and he’s working quickly to get to know his new surroundings – and the players he’ll be coaching.

In a recent interview, Venables said that he has spoken to incumbent starting quarterback Caleb Williams. He said that he’s working to keep Williams in Norman, and plans to speak to his father soon.

“I have spoken to Caleb. Reached out to him and his father yesterday. Will connect with his father here later… There’s nobody that’s more important to recruit than your players every day,” Venables said.

Williams took over the starting job after Spencer Rattler was benched during the Texas Longhorns game. The freshman quarterback went on to complete 63-percent of his passes for 1,674 yards and 18 touchdowns with four picks over seven games under center.

Caleb Williams is a former five star prospect who was one of the top players in the Class of 2021. He didn’t set the world on fire as a freshman at Oklahoma, but he has a ton of room to develop.

Williams staying would certainly be a huge benefit as Brent Venables figures out his quarterback situation early in his tenure.

Spencer Rattler certainly won’t be a part of Venables’ new regime at Oklahoma. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal before the hire was even announced.

Will Caleb Williams be Venables’ starting quarterback in 2022?