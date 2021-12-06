Brent Venables Reveals Why He Passed On Auburn Job

Brent Venables is Oklahoma’s new head coach. But had a few things gone differently last year, he could have ended up at Auburn.

Venables was reportedly in the mix to be Auburn’s head coach after the program moved on from Gus Malzahn. The Tigers, of course, wound up with Boise State’s Bryan Harsin. Auburn went 6-6 this season.

What kept Venables from moving forward with the Auburn football program last year? It ultimately came down to a lack of alignment from boosters and university/athletic leaders.

Brent Venables dropping some tea at his Oklahoma press conference, saying he passed on the Auburn job because he didn't like their alignment. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 6, 2021

It’s worth noting Brent Venables didn’t go far in the process with Auburn, so it’s not like he was offered the job and turned it down.

From the sound of it, Auburn had interest, contacted Venables and it didn’t go beyond that.

“There’s some truth to this. Venables talked to Auburn officials about the job last year. Saying he passed on it feels a bit strong given it never really got that far. Never felt like he was all that interested.”