Brent Venables Shares Crazy Stat About Oklahoma's Roster

NORMAN, OK - APRIL 23: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners smiles as he talks to the crowd during their spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables will have his work cut out for him this upcoming season, that's for sure.

During this year's Big 12 media days, Venables pointed out that 40 percent of his roster hasn't appeared in a game for the Sooners yet. In other words, he'll be dealing with an inexperienced crew.

For starters, Oklahoma lost two quarterbacks this offseason in Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. They both transferred to new schools - South Carolina and USC, respectively.

The Sooners have also lost some defensive talent to the NFL, such as Brian Asamoah and Perrion Winfrey.

Despite losing a lot of talent to the NFL and transfer portal, Oklahoma is expected to be a legitimate threat to win the Big 12 this fall.

A big reason why the Sooners are considered a contender in their conference is because Venables knows how to coach defense at an elite level. He could potentially transform this roster into a defensive team.

Oklahoma will kick off the regular season on Sept. 3 against UTEP.