Look: Baker Mayfield Reacts To Wild Caleb Williams Play

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams just pulled off one of the most incredible heads-up plays in recent college football memory.

With just over three minutes remaining in today’s matchup against the 1-5 Kansas Jayhawks, the Sooners led by five points. On a crucial 4th-and-1 opportunity, OU running back Kennedy Brooks got stuffed by a Kansas defender before the line to gain.

But as he was getting tackled to the turf, Williams snagged the ball away from his teammate and fell forward for the first down.

Going on to score a touchdown on that same drive, this play ultimately iced the game for the Sooners.

Cleveland Browns signal caller Baker Mayfield, one of Williams’ great Oklahoma QB predecessors, took to Twitter to react to this game-sealing play.

“CALEB WILLIAMS,” he wrote.

CALEB WILLIAMS. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 23, 2021

Since taking over for preseason Heisman-favorite Spencer Rattler as the team’s QB1, Williams has put together a few astounding performances.

Taking the job from Rattler midway through a matchup against the Sooners’ arch-rival Texas Longhorns, the freshman quarterback led his squad on an incredible comeback run — logging 212 yards, three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and zero interceptions. In last week’s contest against TCU, he continued that solid play with a 295-yard, five-touchdown day (four passing, one rushing).

Despite throwing his first pick of the season against Kansas today, Williams looked impressive yet again, collecting three more touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Entering today’s game as massive favorites, the No. 3 Sooners’ deficit throughout most of the game was a shock to many around the college football world. But just as they have all year, the 8-0 OU squad found a way to get the win.

