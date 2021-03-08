There’s plenty of hype surrounding new Oklahoma football quarterback Caleb Williams, a five-star prospect apart of the 2020 class.

Williams, a 6-foot-1 dual-threat quarterback, has all the makings of becoming a college football superstar. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to work with OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

The five-star has already begun preparations for the 2021 season. He just recently posted a video of his recent training session in which he made a Patrick Mahomes-like throw. Then on Monday he revealed which number he’ll be wearing for the Sooners.

Williams will don No. 13, per his latest tweet. He gave Oklahoma football fans a first look in his OU uniform on Monday. Take a look below.

Y’all kept asking what number. #13 it is! pic.twitter.com/a65axQvduo — Caleb “Superman” Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 8, 2021

Caleb Williams won’t play right away. Spencer Rattler is back for the 2021 season. Williams will have an opportunity to learn the offense and study under Rattler for at least a year.

Williams has all the tools necessary of being a future college football star. He has a strong arm and can extend plays with his legs and escape the pocket with ease, similar to Rattler.

Oklahoma football, meanwhile, is hoping to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Sooners appear poised for another run this upcoming season, especially if Rattler plays like he did toward the end of last year. The Oklahoma quarterback played like a Heisman candidate down the stretch.

As Rattler takes control of the offense for at least one more year, Williams can study as a backup.