No. 1 QB Caleb Williams Announces Commitment Decision

After months of speculation, top-ranked quarterback Caleb Williams has announced his commitment decision. As many predicted he would, the Washington, D.C. native committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma.

Williams, a star for Gonzaga College High School, is the No. 4 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class. He’s ranked No. 1 among quarterbacks, and is the top offensive player in the entire class, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

The Sooners, who have an untouchable recent history of developing quarterbacks, beat out LSU and Maryland to land Williams. Clemson and Penn State were also involved earlier in the recruiting process. He’ll follow in the footsteps of guys like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, and another former No. 1 quarterback recruit, Spencer Rattler, who is expected to start for the Sooners this fall.

“Has unique arm dexterity and can deliver strikes from multiple platforms,” said 247 analyst Charles Powers, who has compared Caleb Williams to Russell Wilson. “Just as comfortable throwing on the move as in the pocket and does not need to set his feet to deliver a well thrown ball. Extremely tough for defenders to corral both in the pocket and the open field.”

BREAKING: 5-star QB Caleb Williams commits to Oklahoma. Williams is the No. 1 QB in the 2021 Class and has drawn comparisons to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.#BoomerSooner #OUDNA@CALEBcsw | @OU_Football | @OU247 pic.twitter.com/4cYuajHttp — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 5, 2020

Oklahoma got a commitment from ESPN 300 quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class.#Sooners have now landed the No. 1 dual threat-quarterback two of the past three classes. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 5, 2020

Lincoln Riley set the stage with a serious hint at the fireworks to come today. Earlier, he set college football Twitter ablaze, tweeting “Just another weekend,” hours ahead of Williams’ decision.

Just days ago, Williams was named the MVP of the Elite 11 quarterback camp by Trent Dilfer and his staff. He is about as definitive a No. 1 quarterback recruit as you’ll get.

“To Oklahoma, I mean, kinda speaks for itself,” Williams said, discussing what is now his future program back in March in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “Their history and what Coach (Lincoln) Riley has done these past three years—Baker (Mayfield) to Kyler (Murray) then to Jalen Hurts, then to whoever else is next and then maybe me.”

If Riley really wants a quarterback, it may be hard to keep him from going to Norman as long as he’s there. The run of success he’s had with star players at that position, with back-to-back Heisman winners and No. 1 picks, and a third straight Heisman finalist in Hurts, is pretty unprecedented.

Williams is the 11th player to commit to Oklahoma this cycle. With his commitment, the Sooners’ 2021 class jumps up to No. 15 in the country.