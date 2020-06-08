Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland won’t have to wait much longer for Caleb Williams’ commitment decision. The nation’s top-rated quarterback has set a commitment date, and it’s fast approaching.

Williams is easily the most sought-after quarterback recruit this offseason. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound prospect is the No. 1 dual-threat QB and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score. The Washington (DC) native’s top three schools includes the Sooners, Tigers and Terrapins.

Oklahoma’s the favorite to land the five-star recruit. Lincoln Riley and the Sooners have hauled in elite quarterbacks seemingly each season, whether it be on the recruiting front or landing talented transfers. But LSU appears to be on the rise.

The Tigers’ national championship win and Joe Burrow’s immense success in 2019 could play a major influence in Williams’ decision. We’ll find out his ultimate decision in less than a month. In case we needed even more excitement on the 4th of July holiday, Williams be announcing his commitment decision on the nation’s birthday.

“There will definitely be some 4th of July fireworks on the recruiting trail this summer as the No. 1 quarterback in the Top247 Caleb Williams says he’ll announce his college decision,” said 247Sports’ insider Steve Wiltfong.

Williams’ recruitment has been a bit of a whirlwind over the last year.

Ed Orgeron and the Tigers jumped out to the top of the list last fall. But Williams’ visit to Oklahoma in March bumped the Sooners to the top. Maryland has also maintained frequent contact with the five-star quarterback.

Where will Williams be committing to? For now, it appears the Sooners will soon land their quarterback of the future.