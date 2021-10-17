Caleb Williams’ First Half Stats Are Ridiculous Tonight

It didn’t take long to realize Lincoln Riley made the right decision to bench Spencer Rattler and start Caleb Williams vs. TCU on Saturday night.

Williams, the five-star prospect, gave fans a sneak peek of what he brings to the table last Saturday against Texas. After replacing Rattler late in the second half, Williams went onto complete 15 of his 24 pass attempts for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 88 yards and a score on the ground in Oklahoma’s thrilling 55-48 comeback win.

Believe it or not, Williams topped his passing-yards total against Texas in the first half of Saturday night’s TCU game. The new Oklahoma starting quarterback went 13 of 15 for 261 yards and two touchdowns.. in the first half.

Yep. Riley definitely made the right decision at quarterback.

Caleb Williams' first half: 🔥 13-15

🔥 261 passing YDS

🔥 2 TDs No. 4 Oklahoma leads TCU, 24-14, in Norman pic.twitter.com/iP5HBeuGGk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021

Caleb Williams’ accuracy and timing with his receivers stood out in the first half.

He delivered a strike to running back Jeremiah Hall in the end-zone for 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Then late in the second quarter, Williams hooked up with Jadon Haselwood on a picture-perfect back-shoulder throw for six.

That’s about as good as it gets from the youngster. It’s pretty obvious why Lincoln Riley made a quarterback change.

The real question now is what will Spencer Rattler do? He’s lost his starting job and isn’t going to win it back anytime soon. Many expect the former five star to transfer ahead of the 2022 season.

Williams, meanwhile, has the Oklahoma Sooners looking like a College Football Playoff team.