The Oklahoma quarterback situation this year was unlike anything we can remember in recent college football.

Starter Spencer Rattler entered the year as a Heisman Trophy candidate and potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, only to be replaced midway through the season by five-star freshman Caleb Williams. Rattler wound up entering the transfer portal last month and announced a commitment to South Carolina on Monday.

Naturally, when such an in-season transition takes place, people wonder how the two quarterbacks get along. Williams provided some insight into that during an interview with “The Podcast on the Prairie” this week.

According to Williams, he and Rattler had a good working relationship, but it doesn’t sound like it was much more than that.

“Me and Spence – we weren’t best friends. I can say that. We weren’t best friends, but we didn’t hate each other, either,” Williams said. “There’s a bunch of other guys that I’m not best friends with and I don’t hate them either on the team. Everybody tried to make a thing out of nothing throughout the whole season. There was nothing to be made from it.”

Williams would go on to say he is happy for Rattler and teammate Austin Stogner for joining former OU assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina. You can hear Williams’ full remarks starting at the 28:10 mark of the video below.

Williams passed for 1,674 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, adding six scores on the ground as well. Keeping him in Norman is the No. 1 priority for new OU coach Brent Venables.

Venables said after he took the job last week that he had reached out to Williams and his father.