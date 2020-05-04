Caleb Williams, No. 1 Dual-Threat QB, Down To 3 Schools

Caleb Williams is the next “generational” quarterback that’ll soon be taking his game to the collegiate level. But his recruitment isn’t settled just yet. The 5-star quarterback announced his final three schools Monday morning.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound prospect is already drawing comparisons to current NFL quarterbacks. Williams is an elite play-maker and could easily emerge as a Heisman candidate at some point in his collegiate career if he meets expectations.

The pass-first quarterback has elite speed at his position, capable of escaping a broken-down pocket with ease. There’s a reason Williams is the most sought after quarterback in the 2021 cycle.

The 5-star quarterback announced his recruitment has come down to just three schools – Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland. Williams’ final three schools announcement can be found below:

Oklahoma figures to be the team to beat here. The Sooners’ quarterback success over the past few seasons is unlike any other program in the country. But LSU’s historic 2019-20 season could make Williams think twice.

Maryland’s the dark horse team. But Oklahoma and LSU are much more suited to provide Williams the opportunity to win a Heisman and national championship.

Unless the Terrapins pull off a shocker here, Williams’ recruitment will likely come down to the Sooners and Tigers. Where will the 5-star end up?