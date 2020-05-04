Caleb Williams, No. 1 Dual-Threat QB, Down To 3 Schools

Caleb Williams is the next “generational” quarterback that’ll soon be taking his game to the collegiate level. But his recruitment isn’t settled just yet. The 5-star quarterback announced his final three schools Monday morning.
The 6-foot-2, 209-pound prospect is already drawing comparisons to current NFL quarterbacks. Williams is an elite play-maker and could easily emerge as a Heisman candidate at some point in his collegiate career if he meets expectations.
The pass-first quarterback has elite speed at his position, capable of escaping a broken-down pocket with ease. There’s a reason Williams is the most sought after quarterback in the 2021 cycle.
The 5-star quarterback announced his recruitment has come down to just three schools – Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland. Williams’ final three schools announcement can be found below:
“I got all these blessing just to give it to others you know what I’m saying?”
— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) May 4, 2020
Oklahoma figures to be the team to beat here. The Sooners’ quarterback success over the past few seasons is unlike any other program in the country. But LSU’s historic 2019-20 season could make Williams think twice.
Maryland’s the dark horse team. But Oklahoma and LSU are much more suited to provide Williams the opportunity to win a Heisman and national championship.
Unless the Terrapins pull off a shocker here, Williams’ recruitment will likely come down to the Sooners and Tigers. Where will the 5-star end up?